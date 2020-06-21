Police Attempt to Raid Home, Office of Defector Group Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

Police are attempting to raid the residence and office of Park Sang-hak, the head of Fighters for a Free North Korea which has been carrying out anti-North Korea propaganda campaigns.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency sent officers to Park’s home and office in Seoul’s Songpa District on Friday morning to seize materials needed for its investigation.Park is resisting police entry into his home from inside the house, saying he will get a lawyer.The confrontation comes after the Unification Ministry filed a complaint against Fighters for a Free North Korea on June 11, accusing the defector-led group of violating laws on inter-Korean cooperation and aviation security.The group is suspected of breaking the Inter-Korean Exchange and Cooperation Act by releasing plastic bottles filled with rice along with propaganda leaflets into the sea towards North Korea. Under that law, sending materials to the North requires approval from the unification minister.The group is also suspected of violating the Aviation Safety Act by flying drones carrying leaflets to the military demarcation line, which is defined as restricted airspace by law.