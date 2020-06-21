S. Korea Reports 39 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

Clusters of COVID-19 infections linked to door-to-door sales businesses and social clubs continue to spread in the Seoul metropolitan area, the central city of Daejeon and South Chungcheong Province.The central quarantine countermeasures headquarters said as of 12:00 a.m. Friday, 39 more people tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 12-thousand-602.Of the latest cases, 27 were local infections and 12 imported, including seven who tested positive for the coronavirus upon arrival.Nineteen of the 27 local infections were from Seoul, the surrounding Gyeonggi Province and nearby Incheon.Some 70 people have contracted the virus from a cluster involving four door-to-door sales companies in Daejeon since the first related case was reported in mid-June.Additionally, seven people linked to a social gathering in Yeoksam-dong in Gangnam District tested positive for the virus over the past two days.Four people connected to a church in Seoul’s Gwanak District also tested positive for the virus. Additional cases linked to this church are likely to emerge as it has some 17-hundred followers.The number of virus-related deaths remained unchanged at 282.