S. Korea Steps up Diplomatic Efforts to Pressure Japan on Meiji-era Industrial Sites

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is stepping up diplomatic efforts to pressure Japan to faithfully implement follow-up measures regarding Japanese Meiji-era industrial sites.South Korea’s Ambassador and Permanent Delegate to UNESCO Kim Dong-gi said Thursday that he’s raising awareness of Japan’s failure to fulfill promises related to the sites in meetings with World Heritage Committee members.The move comes as Japan failed to acknowledge at a newly opened information center in Tokyo that 23 Meiji-era industrial sites used forced labor during World War II. The Japanese government had promised to acknowledge the fact when the sites were added to the UNESCO World Heritage list in 2015.Kim said by failing to acknowledge such actions, Japan has ignored the authority of the World Heritage Committee, adding that the country is tarnishing its own image.The ambassador said Japan must immediately implement follow-up measures if it doesn’t want to be denounced in the international community as a country that doesn’t keep promises.