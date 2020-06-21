Menu Content

S. Korea to Provide $75.5 Mln to Assist Developing Countries with COVID-19 Response

Write: 2020-06-26 11:51:24Update: 2020-06-26 13:12:23

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will provide 75-point-five million dollars, or 92 billion won, to assist 13 developing countries in better coping with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Finance Ministry said on Friday that 70 million dollars from the Economic Development Cooperation Fund will be offered to strengthen public health and quarantine infrastructure in Ethiopia and to supply test kits.

The ministry has approved five-point-five million dollars to support public health projects through trust funds by the World Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Through the funds, South Korea plans to help Myanmar establish a COVID-19 monitoring system and to share its quarantine experience with India and Pakistan.

The other recipient countries include Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, the Philippines and South Sudan.
