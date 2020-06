Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea resumed hurling insults at South Korea for its pro-U.S. flunkyism, days after suspending planned military action to retaliate against anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns in the South.Referring to the South Korea-U.S. working group, North Korea's propaganda outlet Echo of Unification accused Seoul on Friday of seeking to gain from its ties to the U.S., even as inter-Korean relations face a crisis.The outlet called Seoul a puppet that failed to fulfill inter-Korean agreements while justifying Washington stepping up pressure on Pyongyang through sanctions.In a separate article, the outlet criticized Seoul and Washington's joint military exercises and the South bringing in a Global Hawk high-altitude unmanned aircraft it purchased from the U.S. in 2011.