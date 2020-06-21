Police Dispatched to Search Property of Defector Group Head

Photo : YONHAP News

Police searched through property belonging to the head of a defector group engaged in anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns in South Korea.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency obtained a warrant and seized the mobile phone of the group's leader, Park Sang-hak, on Friday and also rifled through his vehicle.Police are attempting to raid the office of Fighters for a Free North Korea in Seoul's Songpa district and the office of another group led by Park's brother in Gangnam district amid opposition from group representatives.The searches at the two locations are expected to begin in the presence of the groups' legal counsels.Fighters for a Free North Korea is accused of secretly sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets to the North on Monday night despite Seoul's crackdown on the tension-building activities.