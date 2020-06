Photo : YONHAP News

Britain's defense chief paid tribute to soldiers who lost their lives defending South Korea during the Korean War.Visiting the Korean War Memorial in London marking the 70th anniversary of its outbreak on Thursday, Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace said the fallen heroes fought for liberty, peace and democracy.Although a heavy price was paid for such efforts, Wallace said South Korea prospered as a free nation following the war, honoring those sacrificed.The defense secretary then vowed to work towards further strengthening South Korea-Britain bilateral relations.South Korean Ambassador Park Eun-ha, who joined Wallace, expressed deep respect for the sacrifices and contributions made by British veterans in defending South Korea's liberty.