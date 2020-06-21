Panel Begins Review of Probe into Samsung Heir's Role in Controversial Merger

Photo : YONHAP News

A panel of experts began reviewing the validity of an ongoing probe by prosecutors into Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong's suspected role in accounting fraud and stock manipulation to pave the way for him to assume management control of the country's biggest conglomerate.The 15-member committee of outside experts is expected to go through the prosecution and Samsung's respective positions and hold a Q&A session with each side. A final decision is also expected later the same day.Although the panel aims for a unanimous conclusion on the investigation and Lee's possible indictment, if there's difference in opinion, a final decision is made through a majority agreement.The committee was formed after a 15-member citizens' panel called for an outside review of the case in favor of Lee's request.Although the prosecution is not legally bound to follow the panel's recommendations, it has done so in the previous eight cases.