Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

International

US Official Says Washington Will Not Pressure Seoul Regarding EPN Initiative

Write: 2020-06-26 15:31:58Update: 2020-06-26 15:36:35

US Official Says Washington Will Not Pressure Seoul Regarding EPN Initiative

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior U.S. official said Washington doesn't plan to apply any pressure on Seoul regarding the U.S.-led Economic Prosperity Network(EPN) initiative.

At a teleconference with media outlets in East Asia on Thursday, Keith Krach, under secretary of state for economic growth, energy and the environment, said the EPN doesn't prevent members from working with countries outside the network.

Asked by KBS his thoughts on concerns in South Korea over possibly having to choose between ally U.S. and its biggest trading partner China, Krach said it is not a matter of making a choice between China and the EPN.

In response to a question about U.S. protection against China's possible retaliation, the official said Washington will stand with allies and partners and support them in whatever they need.

Stressing that there's strength in unity and solidarity, Krach compared China to a bully, saying "bullies back down when you have all your friends by your side."

In May, the U.S. officially requested South Korea join the EPN initiative, which is aimed at diversifying global supply chains away from China.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >