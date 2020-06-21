US Official Says Washington Will Not Pressure Seoul Regarding EPN Initiative

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior U.S. official said Washington doesn't plan to apply any pressure on Seoul regarding the U.S.-led Economic Prosperity Network(EPN) initiative.At a teleconference with media outlets in East Asia on Thursday, Keith Krach, under secretary of state for economic growth, energy and the environment, said the EPN doesn't prevent members from working with countries outside the network.Asked by KBS his thoughts on concerns in South Korea over possibly having to choose between ally U.S. and its biggest trading partner China, Krach said it is not a matter of making a choice between China and the EPN.In response to a question about U.S. protection against China's possible retaliation, the official said Washington will stand with allies and partners and support them in whatever they need.Stressing that there's strength in unity and solidarity, Krach compared China to a bully, saying "bullies back down when you have all your friends by your side."In May, the U.S. officially requested South Korea join the EPN initiative, which is aimed at diversifying global supply chains away from China.