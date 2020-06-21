Police Search Belongings, Office of Defector Group Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

Police are conducting a search of the office of Park Sang-hak, the head of the North Korean defectors group, Fighters for a Free North Korea, which has been carrying out anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency summoned Park to the Songpa Police Station in southern Seoul Friday morning and searched his belongings including his mobile phone and car.Officers then raided his office as well as the office of another defector group, Keunsaem, which is led by his brother Park Jung-oh, and are seizing documents and articles.Search warrants were issued on charges of violating the Inter-Korean Exchange and Cooperation Act, Public Waters Management Act, High-Pressure Gas Safety Control Act and other laws.Police have been investigating the two groups following a complaint filed by the Unification Ministry earlier this month.Park said the search infringes on the basic right of freedom of expression and vowed to continue sending leaflets as long as North Korea continues to sacrifice its people and operate political prisoner camps.