Moon Requests Nat’l Assembly to Choose Candidates to Head Anti-Corruption Investigation Team

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Moon Jae-in has formally requested the National Assembly to recommend two candidates to head a special agency the government hopes to launch next month to investigate corruption allegations among high-ranking government officials.Sam Im has this report.Report: President Moon Jae-in sent an official letter on Friday asking National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug to recommend two candidates to head a special agency to investigate corruption among high-ranking government officials.The establishment of the anti-corruption agency was one of Moon’s top election campaign pledges in a bid to reform Korea’s judicial system.The public prosecutors’ office has faced criticism for wielding immense investigative power in South Korea that led to mounting calls for reforms. Critics have accused state prosecutors of being pressured by former conservative administrations to target political opponents.Once the ruling and opposition parties present a list of two candidates, Moon is empowered to choose one of them to head the body which will operate independently from state prosecutors.But a seven-member nomination committee has yet to be launched due to conflicting opinions with the main opposition United Future Party.The main opposition party has vehemently opposed the creation of the unit, claiming it could be used to help cover up possible acts of corruption among the president's close aides.Sam Im, KBS World Radio News.