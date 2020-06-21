Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Rival Parties Yet to Narrow Differences on Assigning Committee Chairs

Write: 2020-06-26 15:57:22Update: 2020-06-26 16:56:07

Rival Parties Yet to Narrow Differences on Assigning Committee Chairs

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's rival political parties have yet to narrow differences on assigning chairpersons for the National Assembly's 18 standing committees.

The floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) held talks Friday afternoon, but no compromise was made.

Amid the stalemate, National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug said the planned plenary session on Friday has been delayed to Monday. 

The ruling side had said its lawmakers will open the plenary session Friday and handle the government's third extra budget within the month but the main opposition was going to boycott the session.

The UFP is demanding that the DP give up the legislation committee chair seat for the main opposition as done so in previous assemblies to keep the government and the ruling party in check. 

UFP floor leader Joo Ho-young reportedly suggested dividing up the disputed committee into two or having each party chair the committee for two years consecutively.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >