Rival Parties Yet to Narrow Differences on Assigning Committee Chairs

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's rival political parties have yet to narrow differences on assigning chairpersons for the National Assembly's 18 standing committees.The floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) held talks Friday afternoon, but no compromise was made.Amid the stalemate, National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug said the planned plenary session on Friday has been delayed to Monday.The ruling side had said its lawmakers will open the plenary session Friday and handle the government's third extra budget within the month but the main opposition was going to boycott the session.The UFP is demanding that the DP give up the legislation committee chair seat for the main opposition as done so in previous assemblies to keep the government and the ruling party in check.UFP floor leader Joo Ho-young reportedly suggested dividing up the disputed committee into two or having each party chair the committee for two years consecutively.