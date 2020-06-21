Ex-Chief of Staff Sentenced to One Year in Prison in 'White List' Case Retrial

Photo : YONHAP News

Kim Ki-choon, former chief of staff to ousted President Park Geun-hye, has received a one-year prison sentence in a retrial of the so-called "white list" case.But as Kim had already been detained for well over a year, he has not been re-arrested.The Seoul High Court delivered the sentence on Friday against the former senior official who was indicted on power abuse charges.An appeals court sentenced him to 18 months in prison but the Supreme Court ordered the High Court in February to review its ruling, saying his pressure on the business lobby Federation of Korean Industries did not constitute extortion.Former senior presidential secretary for political affairs Cho Yoon-sun who was also indicted on similar charges has been sentenced to ten months in prison, suspended for two years, compared to an earlier ruling of a suspended one-year imprisonment.Kim and others have been on trial for charges of pressuring the Federation of Korean Industries into providing six-point-nine billion won to 33 pro-government organizations between 2014 and 2016.