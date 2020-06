Photo : YONHAP News

A new nine-member girl group has launched through a joint audition project hosted by South Korea's JYP Entertainment and Japan's Sony Music.According to JYP, the final episode of the "Nizi Project" aired on Japan's Nippon TV and streaming platform Hulu Friday morning, in which the final nine members of the girl band and the group's name "NiziU" was unveiled.The Nizi audition project was dubbed a K-pop incubating model where idol singers are fostered by incorporating the K-pop training system into the local culture of Japan.The new band will release a pre-debut digital mini album titled "Make You Happy" on Tuesday in both Korea and Japan. The album includes songs they showcased on the final stage of the audition show.