Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will purchase more early warning and control aircraft from abroad and also improve the performance of its Baekdu reconnaissance aircraft which monitors North Korea's wireless communication.The Defense Acquisition Program Administration(DAPA) held a meeting Friday and approved planned projects to this effect.It did not specify the number but two more planes are likely to be introduced with a budget of one-point-six trillion won through the year 2027.The South Korean Air Force currently operates four units of the E-737 "Peace Eye" airborne early warning and control system.The radar system is designed to detect enemy targets such as missiles and aircraft and perform command and control of the battlespace in the air.