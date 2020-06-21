Assembly Speaker Park Vows to Pass 3rd Extra Budget Bill by July 4

Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug has vowed to see the passage of the government’s third supplementary budget plan by next week amid a parliamentary impasse over the appointments of chairpersons of 18 standing committees.Assembly spokesperson Han Min-soo said Friday that Speaker Park is resolute about passing the third extra budget bill before the current extra session expires on July 4th. The speaker also pledged to hold a plenary session on Monday to try to achieve the goal, according to the spokesperson.The floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and the main opposition United Future Party(UFP) managed to narrow some of their differences over standing committee issues following hours of negotiations on Friday presided over by Speaker Park.The rival parties, however, failed to reach an agreement. Speaker Park plans to preside over another round of negotiations between DP Floor Leader Kim Tae-nyeon and his UFP counterpart Joo Ho-young this weekend.The 35-point-three-trillion-won extra budget plan, the third of its kind this year, was submitted to parliament on June 4.