S. Korea Counters Japan's Latest Sovereignty Claim to Dokdo

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry has hit back at Japan’s fresh sovereignty claim to Dokdo.A senior official at Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday that the easternmost islets are South Korea's indigenous territory "historically, geographically and by international law."It was a response to the latest claim by a think tank affiliated with the Japanese Foreign Ministry, which pointed to the alleged existence of Japanese fishermen near the islets before Japan annexed them.The Seoul official argued that purported civilian economic activities do not amount to evidence of Japan’s claim to Dokdo, adding Japan’s attempts will have no impact on South Korea’s indisputable sovereignty over the territory.The official also said the government will sternly deal with wrongful claims by Japan while continuing to carry out a global awareness campaign regarding the issue.The Seoul-based Northeast Asian History Foundation was said to be considering additional response measures against the Japanese move.Earlier in the day, the Japan Institute of International Affairs unveiled a 14-minute-long video which contained alleged testimonies that Japanese fishermen operated near Dokdo even before the islets were incorporated into Japan’s Shimane Prefecture in 1905.