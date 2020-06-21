Gov't Apologizes for Food Poisoning That Hit Scores of Kindergarteners

Photo : YONHAP News

The Education Ministry has issued a public apology over a food poisoning case involving scores of preschool students in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province.The apology was made on Friday during a videoconference meeting between the ministry and related government agencies to discuss measures to prevent intestinal bacterial infections.Director of Education and Welfare Policy, Oh Seok-hwan, who represented the ministry during the meeting, expressed regret for causing additional concerns over children’s health and safety amid the protracted COVID-19 crisis.He also apologized to the affected children and promised to strengthen the country's preventive healthcare system.A total of 295 people linked to a kindergarten in Ansan, including students, family members and teachers, have been tested so far for enterohemorrhagic bacteria after scores of students complained of abdominal pain early last week.Forty-nine of them tested positive, 147 others tested negative and ninety-nine are awaiting test results.Fifteen of the kindergarten students particularly developed complications and showed symptoms of hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), also known as hamburger disease, with five of them undergoing dialytic therapy due to worsened kidney conditions.The kindergarten in question has been ordered to close its doors until the end of this month.