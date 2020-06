Photo : YONHAP News

Blackpink has set a new record for a Korean girl group by topping iTunes charts in 60 countries with their new song "How You Like That."According to the group's management agency YG Entertainment on Saturday, the song released Friday has ranked number one on the iTunes top songs chart in 60 countries and territories worldwide, including the U.S., a record for a K-pop girl group.The music video for "How You Like That" recorded over 60 million YouTube views in the 15 hours following its release.The song, to be included in Blackpink's upcoming album to be released in September, is a hip-hop style electronic dance track with a catchy chorus.Blackpink performed the song for the first time on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Saturday in the early afternoon, Korea time.