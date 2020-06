Photo : Getty Images Bank

The South Korean embassy in the Czech Republic says that Prague Castle, one of the country's leading tourist attractions, has added the Korean language to its audio guide service.Ambassador Kim Tae-jin and Korean residents in Prague attended an event held at the castle on Friday to mark the launch of the service.A photo exhibition is also under way at the castle to celebrate 30 years of bilateral relations. The photos on display show the two countries' history of exchanges as well as Korea's development and its cultural heritage.Ambassador Kim also met President Miloš Zeman at the presidential palace where he received a letter for President Moon Jae-in marking the 30th anniversary since diplomatic ties were forged.