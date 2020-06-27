Rival Parties to Seek Final Negotiation on Committee Heads

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly will try to reach a consensus on the election of parliamentary standing committee heads this week as the rival parties continue to disagree over the appointments.The floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and main opposition United Future Party(UFP) will seek another round of negotiations at the National Assembly speaker's office on Sunday.The two floor leaders held marathon talks on Friday but failed to resolve their differences on key issues including which party will chair the National Assembly's all-important Legislation and Judiciary Committee.One option discussed was the two parties taking turns in chairing the judiciary committee during the four-year period. The main opposition asked for a guarantee that one of its members would chair the committee in the second half, but the ruling party refused.The UFP also rejected Speaker Park Byeong-seug's proposal that the party that becomes the governing party following the 2022 presidential election chair the judiciary committee.If the ruling and opposition camps fail to reach an agreement by Sunday, a National Assembly plenary session to be convened Monday is likely to conclude the election of eleven committee heads with the exception of the Intelligence Committee.