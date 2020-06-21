Authorities Expand Search Into Unknown Cause of Mass Food Poisoning at Kindergarten

Photo : YONHAP News

Authorities looking into the mass food poisoning at a kindergarten in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province will expand their investigation to focus on the school's learning program.Officials have yet to find any trace of the enterohemorrhagic E. coli bacteria in the food the children ate or the facilities at the school.A local health center in Ansan said they are now looking into all possible sources, including what the children were learning. One official noted that if the children had a class when they drank water or touched mud, this could have exposed them to E. coli as well.Health authorities including the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will hold a meeting in Ansan on Saturday to discuss measures with the Education Ministry, the Food and Drug Safety Ministry and Gyeonggi Province officials.Over a hundred students at the kindergarten are believed to be showing symptoms of food poisoning since the first case on June 12.Fifteen students are now displaying signs of hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), also known as hamburger disease, with four undergoing dialytic therapy due to worsened kidney conditions.A total of 24 patients have been hospitalized, including family members.