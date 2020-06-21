Menu Content

Cabinet Ministers to Promote Retail Event on Live Commerce Shows

Write: 2020-06-27 13:46:30Update: 2020-06-27 14:09:32

Photo : YONHAP News

A nationwide retail campaign called Korea Donghaeng Sale has kicked off in South Korea to boost spending amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Seven Cabinet ministers will appear on live commerce platforms to promote the discount event and raise public awareness.

Live commerce shows are similar to TV home shopping, but are hosted on live-streaming platforms with audience participation in real-time.

Minister of SMEs and Startups Park Young-sun has already appeared on a live show held in Busan. A nut bar she promoted completely sold out after the show.

The ministers of fisheries, gender equality, finance, industry and agriculture are all also scheduled to appear on live commerce programs to promote products. 

Minister Park said live commerce will become the new way to shop in the COVID-19 era as people seek out non face-to-face services.

She said the government will provide active support so that small-scale business owners and medium and small sized companies are not left out and marginalized in the changing environment.
