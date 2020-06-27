Standoff in the National Assembly Continues Ahead of Sunday Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

The standoff in the National Assembly continues as negotiations over parliament standing committee chiefs continue with final talks scheduled Sunday.The ruling Democratic Party has vowed to pass the government's extra budget within this month's extraordinary session.DP spokesperson Kang Hoon-sik on Saturday blasted the main opposition United Future Party for solely focusing on partisan interests to obtain the chairmanship of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee.He said less than a week remains in the extra Assembly session and his party will no longer wait and will move ahead with approving the supplementary budget bill before the deadline.The DP have a majority in the National Assembly.Kang said the budget, which is the third of its kind amid the coronavirus pandemic, will help to overcome the COVID-19 crisis and bolster the economy.The main opposition has meanwhile urged the ruling party to normalize parliamentary affairs.UFP spokesman Bae June-young said Saturday that checks and balances are the essence of Assembly operation and that state affairs can be properly conducted only when the opposition is able to work with the governing camp.He said his party has fully examined the third budget bill and has been offering its input on inter-Korean relations on a daily basis through the Assembly's foreign affairs committee. Citing such examples, he argued that the UFP was doing its best to serve the public interest and livelihood.