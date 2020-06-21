Sex Slavery Victim Meets Advocacy Group to Discuss Future Plans

Photo : YONHAP News

An elderly victim of Japan's wartime sexual slavery will hold a news conference together with the civic group that she had earlier accused of misusing donated funds.Lee Yong-soo and the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan will hold the press conference next month to outline future plans including for the weekly Wednesday protests held outside the Japanese embassy in Seoul.Lee has also proposed that the council hold the weekly protest around the country as some conservative groups have been sabotaging the Seoul rally in recent days.The council's president Lee Na-young said she met with the elderly victim on Friday in Daegu after Lee asked her to meet.She said they discussed holding a news conference in July and opening educational centers, one in Seoul and in Daegu.In May, Lee Yong-soo held a press conference calling out the council for not spending any of the funds and contributions it has raised over the last 30 years on the victims. She claimed the council instead took advantage of her and other sexual slavery victims.