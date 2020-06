Photo : YONHAP News

The daily increase in coronavirus infections in South Korea has topped 60 for the first time in eight days, with continued outbreaks of domestic and imported cases.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday that 62 new cases were reported throughout Saturday, raising the accumulated total to 12-thousand-715.Of this total, 40 cases were local infections including 26 in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province and six in Daejeon. Cases in Seoul and Gyeonggi mostly relate to a cluster outbreak at a church in Seoul's Gwanak district.Twenty-two imported cases were also reported Saturday, 16 of which were detected upon arrival. The daily number of imported cases topped the ten mark eleven times this month.No new coronavirus deaths were reported, leaving the death toll at 282.