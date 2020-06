Photo : YONHAP News

Global cases of the novel coronavirus reportedly surpassed ten million on Monday about six months after the first case was reported in China.According to Worldometer, a website that provides real-time statistics for the pandemic, the global tally topped ten million early on Sunday Korea time, with the global death toll surpassing 500-thousand.The global tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the ten million mark 179 days after the first case was reported to the World Health Organization.The United States is the worst-hit country with two-point-58 million cases, followed by Brazil, Russia, India and Britain.