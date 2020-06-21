Kyodo: Japan Expressed its Opposition to Expanding G7 to Include S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The Japanese government has reportedly expressed its opposition to an idea of expanding the Group of Seven advanced nations to include South Korea.Citing diplomatic sources in the United States and Japan, Kyodo News reported on Sunday that a senior Japanese official conveyed to Washington Tokyo's disapproval of the idea right after U.S. President Donald Trump raised the prospect early this month.The Japanese government reportedly delivered its position to the United States that the current framework of the G7 should be maintained, expressing concerns that South Korea and the G7 members have differences in their attitude regarding issues of North Korea and China.The G7 members are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.Early this month, Trump called for an expansion of the group’s membership because he considers it an outdated body that does not properly represent “what’s going on in the world.” He singled out Russia, Australia, South Korea and India as possible additions.