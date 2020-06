Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop girl group Blackpink set a YouTube record as the music video of its latest song "How You Like That" racked in over 100 million views in less than two days after its release.According to the group's management agency YG Entertainment on Sunday, the 100 million views were reached at around 2:23 a.m. Sunday, about 32 hours after the music video was released.The previous record was set by BTS in April 2019 with "Boy With Luv," the main track off its album titled "Map of the Soul: Persona." BTS achieved the milestone 37 hours and 37 minutes after the video was uploaded to the global video sharing service.Blackpink also set a record for a Korean girl group by topping iTunes charts in 60 nations with the new song.