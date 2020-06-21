Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

S. Korea to Expand Cooperation with China, Japan in Marine Shipping

Write: 2020-06-28 13:40:20Update: 2020-06-28 14:12:54

S. Korea to Expand Cooperation with China, Japan in Marine Shipping

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea said on Sunday it plans to enhance cooperation with China and Japan in the field of marine shipping in order to overcome the pandemic-caused challenges.

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said that Oceans Minister Moon Seong-hyeok will propose that the three neighboring countries identify and seek joint cooperation projects to prepare for the post-COVID-19 era.

The minister will reportedly make the proposal when he attends a virtual trilateral ministerial meeting for logistics slated for Monday.

Minister Moon plans to request China and Japan bolster three-way ties in preparation for the utilization of smart technologies that inspect ships while minimizing face-to-face contact and to promote the development of self-driving vessels.

The minister will also propose the nations provide discounts on port fees to support troubled passenger ferry operators amid the pandemic.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >