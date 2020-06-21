S. Korea to Expand Cooperation with China, Japan in Marine Shipping

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea said on Sunday it plans to enhance cooperation with China and Japan in the field of marine shipping in order to overcome the pandemic-caused challenges.The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said that Oceans Minister Moon Seong-hyeok will propose that the three neighboring countries identify and seek joint cooperation projects to prepare for the post-COVID-19 era.The minister will reportedly make the proposal when he attends a virtual trilateral ministerial meeting for logistics slated for Monday.Minister Moon plans to request China and Japan bolster three-way ties in preparation for the utilization of smart technologies that inspect ships while minimizing face-to-face contact and to promote the development of self-driving vessels.The minister will also propose the nations provide discounts on port fees to support troubled passenger ferry operators amid the pandemic.