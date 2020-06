Photo : YONHAP News

A group of parents of kindergarten students filed a complaint over the mass food poisoning at a kindergarten in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province.According to local police in the city on Sunday, the parents filed the complaint against the head of the kindergarten on charges of violations of food sanitation laws and professional negligence resulting in injuries.The accusers reportedly asked the police to look into the cause of the incident and investigate if the kindergarten attempted to destroy evidence by discarding some preserved food.Over a hundred students at the kindergarten are believed to be showing symptoms of food poisoning since the first case on June 12.Fifteen students reportedly displayed signs of hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), also known as hamburger disease.