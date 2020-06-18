Top Office Has 'No Position' on Report on Japan's Opposition to S. Korea's G7 Participation

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says it has "no position" regarding a report that Japan told the United States it would oppose a suggestion by U.S. President Donald Trump to add South Korea to the summit for the Group of Seven advanced nations.A senior official at the top office told reporters on Sunday that the presidential office has no position on the report, saying it was just a report by the Japanese media, not an official announcement by the Japanese government.Earlier on Sunday, Kyodo News quoted diplomatic sources in the United States and Japan as saying that a senior Japanese official conveyed to Washington Tokyo's disapproval of the idea right after U.S. President Donald Trump raised the prospect late last month.The Japanese government reportedly delivered its position to the United States that the current framework of the G7 should be maintained, expressing concerns that South Korea and the G7 members have differences in their attitude regarding issues of North Korea and China.Late last month, Trump called for an expansion of the group’s membership because he considers it an outdated body that does not properly represent “what’s going on in the world.” He singled out Russia, Australia, South Korea and India as possible additions.