Monsoon Rains Forecast for S. Korea Monday

South Korea is expected to see monsoon rains on Monday beginning with southern Jeju Island.The Korea Meteorological Administration forecast up to 250 millimeters of rain for eastern parts of Gangwon Province until Tuesday.Up to 150 millimeters of rain is expected for Chungcheong Province, Jeju Island, southern and eastern coastal areas, with torrential rains of over 30 millimeters per hour forecast for Jeju and the coastal areas.The central region, northern parts of North Gyeongsang and North Jeolla provinces are expected to receive 50 to 100 millimeters of rain, with 30 to 80 millimeters for other regions.The rain is expected to stop on Tuesday afternoon.Due to the rain, afternoon high temperatures are forecast to drop from the previous day to 23 to 29 degrees Celsius.