Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea said on Sunday that it will begin allowing limited numbers of spectators at sports games of professional leagues.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters announced the decision on Sunday, adopting a three-level social distancing scheme.The health authorities said that under the current Level 1, the government would allow limited numbers of spectators to start attending sports events on condition that strict quarantine and infection measures are taken.Under the decision, professional sports leagues of baseball, football and golf are expected to host games with spectators as early as this week.Sports leagues are likely to sell about 30 percent of their stadium capacity in the beginning, and then gradually increase that number.