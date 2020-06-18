Two Coronavirus-related Deaths Reported among S. Korean Workers in Iraq

Photo : YONHAP News

Two South Koreans have now died from possible coronavirus-related causes in Iraq.The South Korean Embassy in Iraq said on Sunday in a safety notice on its homepage that of some 250 South Koreans who returned home from Iraq earlier this month on special flights, ten people tested positive for COVID-19.The most recent death and infected cases have been confirmed to be related to South Korea's Hanwha Engineering and Construction and its subcontractor working on a massive infrastructure project in the Bismayah region, southeast of Baghdad.Hanwha confirmed that the head of the subcontractor died on Sunday while receiving treatment for fever and pneumonia since mid-June at a hospital in Baghdad.The construction firm said it is awaiting the results of Iraq health authorities' investigation into the cause of the death.Earlier this month, a South Korean who was working at another South Korean firm in Iraq was declared a coronavirus patient posthumously. The person died after being initially diagnosed with typhoid.