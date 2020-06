Photo : YONHAP News

The National Human Rights Commission has decided to call on the National Assembly to legislate a law promoting equality.The commission’s chief, Choi Young-ae, said the decision reached on Tuesday will set a new milestone in South Korean society.The legislation, dubbed the “equality law,” is made up of 39 articles. Under the law, discrimination would also include the acts of bullying and sexual harassment.The latest move comes 14 years after the commission made a similar attempt to create such a law. Back in 2006, the commission presented to the Justice Ministry a motion recommending the legislation of a law banning discrimination.However, efforts to establish it collapsed in the face of strong protests, including from some religious groups.