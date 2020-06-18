Gov't, Parliament Moving to Assist College Tuition Refund

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has hinted at the government’s willingness to provide indirect assistance for college students in getting partial tuition refunds over COVID-19-triggered remote learning.Speaking before the National Assembly’s Special Committee on Budget and Accounts on Tuesday, Chung said it is improper for the Education Ministry to directly intervene in tuition issues, but other forms of assistance for colleges may be considered if accompanied by self-help efforts by schools.His remarks were made a day after the parliamentary education committee increased the size of the government’s third supplementary budget bill by 271-point-eight billion won to help colleges deal with the matter.Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae also said that the government may try to help colleges resolve tuition refund demands by trying to follow through with the parliament’s decision.