Photo : YONHAP News

The number of subscribers to 5G networks in South Korea has neared seven million slightly more than a year after the service launched.The Ministry of Science and ICT said on Tuesday that six-point-88 million people, up by 537-thousand on-month, have subscribed to 5G as of the end of May. This topped the previous record set in March for the biggest monthly increase in subscriptions.SK Telecom drew three-point-11 million more subscribers, followed by Korea Telecom and LG U+ with two-point-08 million and one-point-68 million, respectively.South Korea became the first country in the world to commercialize the fastest-yet mobile network in April of last year.