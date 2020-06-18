Court Denies Arrest Warrant for Ex-Kolon Chief over Drug Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

A local court has rejected an arrest warrant for former Kolon Group chief Lee Woong-yeol, who is accused of submitting false data on the controversial gene therapy drug Invossa developed by the company.The Seoul Central District Court on Wednesday turned down prosecutors' request to detain the former chief on charges of fraud, breach of trust and violation of the pharmaceutical affairs act.The court rejected the writ for Lee, saying his charges have not been fully explained and it's hard to recognize the need to detain the suspect.Kolon Life Science, a unit of Kolon Group, used kidney cells instead of cartilage for the drug, but falsely reported the ingredient when it received approval in 2017.The former Kolon president is allegedly responsible for the false report, production and sale of the drug.