EU Reopens Borders to S. Korea, 13 Other Countries

Photo : YONHAP News

The European Union(EU) announced on Tuesday that it will reopen its borders to travelers from 14 countries including South Korea.According to Reuters, the Council of the EU adopted a recommendation on the gradual lifting of the temporary restriction on non-essential travel into the region.The Council then released a list of 14 nations whose citizens will be allowed to enter the EU's 27 member countries and four other nations in Europe's visa-free Schengen travel zone.The listed countries include South Korea, Algeria, Australia, Canada and Japan, but the United States, Russia, Brazil and India were excluded.The recommendation is not legally binding and it's up to the individual EU members to decide to follow it. The Council said the list will be reviewed and updated every two weeks.