Cast, Staff of Movie

Photo : YONHAP News

The organization behind the prestigious Academy Awards has invited the main cast and staff of the South Korean movie “Parasite” to become new members.The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences(AMPAS) announced on Tuesday it invited 819 new members this year.Among the invited are South Korean actors Choi Woo-shik, Jang Hye-jin, Cho Yeo-jeong, Lee Jeong-eun and Park So-dam, who all played major roles in “Parasite” which won four Oscars, including best picture, in February.Several of the movie’s staff also made the list, including film editor Yang Jin-mo.The director of the film, Bong Joon-ho, and main protagonist, Song Kang-ho, have been Academy members since 2015.Those who accept the invitation for membership will be eligible to cast votes for the Oscars. Currently, there are some 40 South Korean members in the Academy.