Photo : YONHAP News

The Voice of America(VOA) says the Financial Action Task Force(FATF) has decided to maintain the highest level of sanctions on North Korea.According to the VOA on Wednesday, the Paris-based international anti-money laundering organization reached the decision during a meeting held last Wednesday. During that meeting, the FATF again identified the North as a “high-risk” country.Currently, North Korea and Iran are the only two countries on the FATF blacklist. Countries on this list are regarded to be non-cooperative in the global fight against money laundering and terrorist financing.The FATF has kept stringent sanctions on the North since adopting a statement in 2011 urging for the highest level of financial sanctions to be slapped on the reclusive state.