Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug requested the rival parties to select members for a committee that will recommend candidates for the head of a new agency to probe corruption by high-level government officials.According to a parliamentary official on Wednesday, Park asked the parties' negotiation bodies to put forth names of four of the seven committee positions allocated to the Assembly.This comes after President Moon Jae-in requested the Assembly to recommend candidates to head the new agency last week.By law, the president has to nominate one of two candidates recommended by the committee, whose formal appointment will come after a parliamentary confirmation hearing.