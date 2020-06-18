Menu Content

Unions, Employers Deeply Divided on Next Year's Minimum Wage Increase

Write: 2020-07-01 11:59:23Update: 2020-07-01 12:01:34

Labor unions and employers are deeply divided on setting next year's minimum wage amid the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two sides submitted their demands to the fourth plenary meeting of the Minimum Wage Commission on Wednesday.

The unions demanded a 16-point-four-percent yearly increase to ten-thousand won per hour, based on a survey of cost of living for a single-person household in the country.

Employers demanded a two-point-one-percent cut to eight-thousand-410 won, citing expected negative growth this year due to the pandemic and the impact of a drastic wage increase over the past three years.

This year's minimum wage is eight-thousand-590 won per hour, marking an increase of two-point-nine percent on-year, far lower than increases of ten-point-nine and 16-point-four percent in 2019 and 2018, respectively.
