Unions, Employers Deeply Divided on Next Year's Minimum Wage Increase

Labor unions and employers are deeply divided on setting next year's minimum wage amid the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.The two sides submitted their demands to the fourth plenary meeting of the Minimum Wage Commission on Wednesday.The unions demanded a 16-point-four-percent yearly increase to ten-thousand won per hour, based on a survey of cost of living for a single-person household in the country.Employers demanded a two-point-one-percent cut to eight-thousand-410 won, citing expected negative growth this year due to the pandemic and the impact of a drastic wage increase over the past three years.This year's minimum wage is eight-thousand-590 won per hour, marking an increase of two-point-nine percent on-year, far lower than increases of ten-point-nine and 16-point-four percent in 2019 and 2018, respectively.