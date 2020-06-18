N. Korea Imported Five Years Worth of Grain from Russia in April

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea imported five year's worth of grain from Russia in April, suggesting that the communist state is experiencing a severe food shortage.The North imported seven-point-four-million-dollars worth of grain from Russia in April, according to the latest data by the International Trade Center(ITC) on Wednesday.That's about three times larger than its grain imports a year ago, which totaled two-point-five-four-million-dollars, and is close to the combined amount of the commodity the North imported from Russia over the past five years or eight-point-three-million-dollars.Voice of America(VOA) reported that the North also imported nine-point-five million dollars of grain powder from its biggest trading partner China in May.Amid the already impoverished nation's COVID-19 lockdown, the UN World Food Program(WFP) estimated that more than ten million North Koreans, or 40 percent of the population, are likely in need of food aid.