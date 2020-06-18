Ruling Camp Moves to Implement Extra Budget, Anti-Corruption Agency

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Amid a prolonged boycott of parliamentary proceedings by the main opposition United Future Party, the ruling Democratic Party is pushing forward with key state-sponsored bills by using its status as a majority.While moving quickly to pass the largest ever extra budget, the liberal party also seeks to convene another extra session to handle a plan regarding the creation of an agency to investigate corruption by high-profile public figures. Meanwhile, the conservative party is mulling ways to keep the ruling camp in check.Park Jong-hong has this report.Report: The massive third supplementary budget bill is now being reviewed by the National Assembly Special Committee on Budget and Accounts, only two days after the 21st parliament began its term in earnest by selecting the heads of key standing committees.Standing committees related to budget augmentation completed their deliberations at an unusually quick pace amid the absence of the main opposition United Future Party(UFP), which walked out of sessions in protest of the ruling Democratic Party's(DP) dominance of key committees.The DP hopes to continuously move forward and seek to give the final stamp of approval on the budget bill by holding a plenary session on Friday. It also plans to reconvene an extra parliamentary session later this month to pass a bill aimed at creating an agency tasked with probing corruption by high-level government officials.A timely launch of the new state body, however, requires the cooperation of the opposition camp, which has the mandate to nominate two candidates to head the agency.But as things stand, the UFP is not likely to give in. In fact, it says it is intent on putting the brakes on the railroading initiatives of the ruling camp.On Tuesday, the third supplementary budget to tackle the fallout from COVID-19 worth 35-point-3 trillion won or, 29 billion dollars, was passed by the DP-controlled 16 standing committees.While the committee chairs stressed the urgency of implementing the budget, the UFP’s floor leader slammed the ruling DP, saying parliament is running amok and the country is being run by a single party dictatorship.Park Jong-hong KBS World Radio News.