Yomiuri: Biegun Trying to Deliver Trump's Message to Pyongyang

Photo : YONHAP News

A Japanese daily reported that U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, who is also Washington's point man on North Korea, is trying to deliver a message from President Donald Trump to Pyongyang.The Yomiuri Shimbun said Wednesday that Biegun is expected to attempt a meeting with the North Koreans at the truce village of Panmunjeom through South Korea's mediation when he visits Seoul early this month.It's unclear what message Trump has for Pyongyang, but the Japanese daily speculated that the United States would likely urge the North to refrain from provocations.The paper also speculated that while Biegun is in Seoul he would likely request the South not to attempt to contact the North outside its cooperation with the U.S.According to diplomatic sources, arrangements are being made for Biegun to visit Seoul for three days from next Tuesday or after August.