Photo : YONHAP News

Efforts to sign an accord among labor, management and the government on combating the COVID-19 pandemic have collapsed.Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun and representatives of labor, management and the government were set to sign and jointly announce a deal on Wednesday morning in a ceremony in Seoul.However, the ceremony was canceled 15 minutes before its scheduled opening after the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions expressed it would not attend the event.Attention had been drawn to the deal as it marked the first time since the 1998 financial crisis for labor, management and the government to reach a social agreement on overcoming a national crisis.