Japan Mulls Easing COVID-19 Entry Ban for S.Koreans

Japan is considering easing entry rules put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic for South Koreans, according to Japan's Asahi Shimbun.The daily on Wednesday cited multiple Japanese government officials as saying that Tokyo is considering starting negotiations to that end with South Korea, China, and Taiwan.The main idea is discussing quarantine terms for businesspeople so that such exchanges may be the first to resume. The Japanese government plans to have visitors undergo PCR testing before departure from their countries and also upon arrival in Japan.The reported moves came after the Japanese government approved a new polymerase chain reaction(PCR) testing that is easier and safer than the existing one. Japan's limited PCR testing capacity was known to have been a stumbling block for easing entry rules.