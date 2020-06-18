EU Expresses Concerns over Aggravated Inter-Korean Tension

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the European Council expressed serious concerns over recently aggravated tensions on the Korean Peninsula, following North Korea's threat of retaliation against anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns in South Korea.At a press conference on Tuesday, European Council President Charles Michel said he delivered the European Union’s(EU) concerns during a virtual summit with President Moon Jae-in earlier in the day.Welcoming Moon's efforts to resolve issues toward stability and security on the peninsula, Michel urged Washington and Pyongyang to resume denuclearization negotiations.The EU official said the regional bloc is ready to play a greater role in supporting the peninsula's peace process. He also stressed the need for the international community to fulfill sanctions on Pyongyang.During the summit talks, South Korea and the EU agreed to jointly counter the COVID-19 pandemic, where Moon vowed to share the country's quarantine efforts and clinical data with the world.Marking the tenth anniversary of the two sides' strategic partnership, they agreed to further expand cooperation in trade, digitization, environment and energy.